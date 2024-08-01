Dirty Cello headlines outdoor festivities in Cambria and Solvang 

Known for bending genres and its high-energy, string-driven performances, San Francisco-based ensemble Dirty Cello is heading to the Central Coast for two back-to-back performances.

The five-piece band, led by cellist Rebecca Roudman, will be in Solvang on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and in Cambria on Thursday, Aug. 8.

File Photo Courtesy Of Dirty Cello

As part of Solvang's Music in the Park Series, the band will headline a free outdoor concert at Solvang Park on Wednesday, Aug. 7. The family-friendly show starts at 5 p.m. and is expected to run through 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the park.

Alcoholic beverages will be permitted at the park during the concert, according to the Solvang Chamber of Commerce, which urges "all attendees to consume responsibly and be mindful of their drinks at all times."

The following evening, Dirty Cello will perform live music to accompany an outdoor screening of the 1926 silent film Flesh and the Devil at the Parr Collective at Stolo Vineyards in Cambria on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Picnic tables will be available to guests, who are also welcome to bring their own supplies for setups on the venue's lawn during the event, hosted by the Cambria Film Festival.

Tickets to the film screening are available in advance at my805tix.com. Admission to the upcoming concert at Solvang Park is free. To find out more about Dirty Cello, visit dirtycello.com.

Solvang Park is located at 1630 Mission Drive, Solvang. The Parr Collective at Stolo Vineyards is located at 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road, Cambria.