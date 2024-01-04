Got a News Tip?
January 04, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Deadloch 

By
FUNNY BUSINESS Deadloch, an Australian Amazon Prime series that spoofs popular female-centric British police dramas such as Broadchurch, The Bridge, and Top of the Lake, stars (left to right) Madeleine Sami, Kate Box, and Nina Oyama.
  • FUNNY BUSINESS Deadloch, an Australian Amazon Prime series that spoofs popular female-centric British police dramas such as Broadchurch, The Bridge, and Top of the Lake, stars (left to right) Madeleine Sami, Kate Box, and Nina Oyama.
What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

In a sea of police procedurals, a show like Deadloch is a welcome blend of familiar and funny. Placed in Tasmania, Deadloch features Kate Box as Dulcie Collins, a policewoman who gets pulled into a murder investigation when people start showing up dead all over her small town. Her paramour, Cath (Alicia Gardener), is a veterinarian with a codependency problem; her new investigator, Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) is a bossy mess who comes into town like a hurricane, and Dulcie is left to try and keep the town together.

There's also Kevin, the town seal that terrorizes everyone and quickly becomes an unlikely suspect. (Kevin is based on real-life seal scoundrel Neil the Seal—check him out on TikTok.)

If you're a fan of irreverent comedy and like a show that's not afraid to poke fun at itself, Deadloch is an absolute joy. Box plays the straight man (woman?) well, and the cast of kooky characters around her are both exasperating and endearing. The series also gets extra points for being filled to the brim with those delightful Tasmanian accents. This series is a bingeable treat! (eight approximately one-hour episodes) Δ

