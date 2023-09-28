Cuesta College holds 39th annual Central Coast Writers' Conference 

Authors, bloggers, screenwriters, and other writers in various fields—whether they're established or aspiring—are invited to attend the 39th annual Central Coast Writers' Conference, an upcoming one-day expo of writing workshops.

Photo Courtesy Of Central Coast Writers' Conference

The goal of the event is to "provide a nurturing yet challenging environment for creatives to take their craft to the next level," according to Matthew Green, director of community engagement at Cuesta College's San Luis Obispo campus, where the conference will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"With insights from industry leaders across many genres and channels, anyone from aspiring beginners to seasoned professionals will walk away with practical, tangible skills to further their creative goals," Green said in press materials.

Admission to attend the conference is $249 in advance or $299 on-site and includes access to the event's full slate of activities as well as breakfast and lunch. This year's conference will include 18 panels that cover a wide range of writing topics, led by more than 50 featured writing experts.

Topics during the workshops will include book marketing strategies, writing for kids, artificial intelligence, and more. Attendees of the conference will also have the opportunity to engage with more than a dozen local and bestselling authors during interactive Q-and-A sessions.

To find out more about the 39th annual Central Coast Writers' Conference, visit cuesta.edu. For registration assistance, email [email protected]. Δ