Crazy for You Jr. shines spotlight on young cast at SLO REP 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO REP) presents its production of Crazy for You Jr. with performances from July 18 through 28. Set in New York during the 1930s, this vibrant musical features a cast of young artists from SLO REP’s Academy of Creative Theatre, according to press materials.

The show follows Bobby Child (played by Marco Petterson), a young banker who finds himself entangled in a humorous case of mistaken identity while courting Polly Baker (Gwyneth Lincoln), the daughter of the owner of a rundown theater in danger of foreclosure.

Director Claire Edmonds helms this iteration of the Tony Award-winning musical, full of high-energy performances, intricate choreography, colorful costumes, and iconic tunes by George and Ira Gershwin. The show’s songs include “I Got Rhythm,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”

“Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, romance, and show-stopping musical numbers,” SLO REP Managing Artistic Director Kevin Harris said in press materials. “We are thrilled to bring this beloved musical to life.”

For more info or tickets to the show, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. SLO REP is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo.