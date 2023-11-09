Community Foundation of SLO County sponsors free dance in Santa Maria 

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club presents its next dance event and live concert, titled Dancin', with the Riptide Big Band at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center on Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Special guest vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting will accompany the Riptide Big Band during the performance.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Judy Lindquist

The Central Coast-based ensemble includes musicians from both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, the music standards of the '30s and '40s, and "pretty much anything written for standard big band orchestration," according to the group's website.

Admission to Dancin' is free thanks to funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County. Visit riptidebb.com for more info. The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria. Δ