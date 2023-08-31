Community Foundation of SLO County sponsors free concert in Santa Maria 

The Riptide Big Band will perform at the upcoming Wear That Hat dance concert at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The band will be accompanied by vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting during the event, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Judy Lindquist

Admission to the concert is free, thanks to funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County. For more info on the event, call (775) 813-5186 or visit riptidebb.com. The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria. Δ