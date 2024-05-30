Community Foundation of SLO County sponsors free blues dance in Santa Maria 

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosts its Keeping It Blue Dance, with live music from the Riptide Big Band, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria on Sunday, June 9, from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Riptide Big Band

The ensemble's frequent accompanying vocalist duo Bob Nations and Mitch Latting will be joined by special guest vocalist Liz Douglas (pictured) during this free performance. Douglas has performed as a vocalist and bassist at dozens of local venues over the years. Aside from her solo work, Douglas is also well-known locally as a member of the Voodoo DooDads.

To find out more about the Keeping It Blue Dance and other upcoming dance concerts featuring the Riptide Big Band, call (775) 813-5186 or visit riptidebb.com. The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria.

The Riptide Big Band is a 16-piece ensemble based in Santa Maria and led by former music teacher Judy Lindquist. The band includes musicians from both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, the music standards of the '30s and '40s, and "pretty much anything written for standard big band orchestration," according to the group's website.

Thanks to funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Riptide Big Band has been providing live dance events with free admission at venues across Central Coast for several years.

For more info on the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, call (805) 543-2323 or visit cfsloco.org. Described on its website as an enduring source of charitable funds to meet the changing needs and interests of the region, this local nonprofit is based at 550 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. Δ