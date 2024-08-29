Community Foundation of SLO County funds free pirate-themed dance concert 

The Santa Maria Valley Senior Citizens Club hosts its Talk Like a Pirate Dance, with live music from the Riptide Big Band, at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Admission to the event is free, thanks to grant funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, according to press materials.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Riptide Big Band

Guests are encouraged to attend the buccaneer-themed dance in pirate attire, although it's not required. Vocalists Bob Nations and Mitch Latting will accompany the Riptide Big Band during the dance concert.

The local band is a 17-piece ensemble, based in the Santa Maria Valley and led by former music teacher Judy Lindquist. The group includes musicians from both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and specializes in big band era music, soft rock from the '60s and '70s, the music standards of the '30s and '40s, and "pretty much anything written for standard big band orchestration," according to the group's website.

Thanks to consistent funding from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, the Riptide Big Band has been providing live dance events with free admission at venues across Central Coast for several years.

To find out more about the upcoming Talk Like a Pirate Dance and other upcoming dance concerts featuring the Riptide Big Band, call (775) 813-5186 or visit riptidebb.com. The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 Park Ave., Santa Maria.

For more info on the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, call (805) 543-2323 or visit cfsloco.org. Δ