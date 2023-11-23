Community Foundation of SLO County awards $25,000 to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center 

New grant funds will help the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center meet the increasing demand for its free after-school arts programs, according to the local nonprofit.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

In late October, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center received a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, which split a total of $400,000 in grants to award to various local organizations.

Heidi McPherson, CEO of the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County, described the goal of the organization's General Grants Program in press materials as a way "to provide funding for agencies that directly address community needs."

Ann Berry-Gallegos, executive director at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, said in press materials that the center is "incredibly grateful for the foundation's leadership in building an enduring, thriving, and engaged community."

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center recently commemorated its 25th anniversary during its Dining with the Arts Gala on Nov. 10.

The $25,000 grant will be used to help support the center's ongoing free classes in music, art, drama, and culinary enrichment for local youth, with courses offered at ages 5 through 18.

The venue has been a hub for free visual and performing arts classes in Paso Robles since 1998, when it was founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide children in the city and surrounding areas with a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status, according to press materials.

To learn more about the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, visit pryoutharts.org. The center is located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles. Δ

