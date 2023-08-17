Colors of Conservation showcases paintings of the Central Coast to help preserve natural beauty 

According to local artist Joe McFadden, there's no denying the bounty of beauty present on the Central Coast, especially around San Luis Obispo.

"As a landscape painter, I have an affinity for the outdoors," McFadden said. "I never take those open spaces for granted; they are so precious."

From the dazzling views atop Bishop Peak to the serene coastal waters of Pismo Beach, there is no shortage of places where residents and visitors can revel in natural beauty.

Image Courtesy Of Joe McFadden

LOVELY LANDSCAPE Artist Joe McFadden wants to highlight the natural beauty of places across the Central Coast, like Santa Rita Ranch, to help remind everyone of how important they are.

But maintaining nature's marvels takes effort, and the best way to ensure these places stay beautiful—according to McFadden—is by showcasing the glory of nature through art.

"So, it's perfect for me to participate in an event like Colors of Conservation where the artwork that I produce of nature can contribute in some small way to its preservation," he said.

Colors of Conservation is the annual collaboration between the San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment (SLOPE) and the Land Conservatory of San Luis Obispo County—taking place this year on Aug. 25 and 26.

"The styles of artist members in the exhibit vary to degrees of interpretation, but all of us try to be true to capturing the lighting and moment in time," McFadden said. "It's a great opportunity to see a variety of styles in one room."

Visitors will be able to observe art from local painters ranging from oil and watercolor to pastels. Should they choose to purchase any art, a portion of the proceeds will go toward preserving the very subject of the art on display.

"It's always been our member mission to paint and enjoy local open spaces, historic ranch lands, waterways, and coastal areas in SLO County," McFadden said. "But to be able to also give something back by supporting local land conservancy efforts through the sale of our art is special."

Even having access to be able to paint some of these landscapes and ranches is rare, and it's something that both he and his fellow SLOPE members are extremely grateful for.

"Many of the paintings in the exhibit are based on historic ranches in the area, including Camatta, Buckingham, and Santa Rita," he said. "I love the idea of painting everyday scenes on some of the ranches, not just focusing on the oaks and rolling hills, but the working end of the ranch with out-buildings, rusty equipment, water tanks, and even ranch dogs."

Photo Courtesy Of Joe McFadden

OUT IN NATURE Joe McFadden and his fellow artists in the San Luis Outdoor Painters for the Environment found that the best source of inspiration is right in their backyards.

McFadden said he feels that Colors of Conservation is the perfect event to showcase the rich history of the land across the county and highlight its often overlooked aspects.

"Another focus for a lot of these paintings is the open space of the Pismo Preserve," he said. "It's a special location for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it's the view through the oak trees or the busy shoreline and neighborhoods just outside the preserve."

The Land Conservatory of San Luis Obispo has worked over the years to ensure it can maintain the subjects of the SLOPE's artwork by gathering resources through events and outside partnerships to buy historic lands, critical habitats, and cultural enclaves.

McFadden said he feels the Octagon Barn in SLO is the perfect place to showcase just how powerful the blend of art and nature can be during the upcoming event.

"The Octagon Barn is a fitting location for this summer event, as it's not only a historic and iconic structure in the area," he said, "but also at one point was in such a state of disrepair that it was almost lost completely."

McFadden said that just like the natural settings that his artwork as a SLOPE member is working to maintain, the barn was restored and preserved through similar efforts.

"Today the property and facilities are presented to host local events like this," McFadden said. "But none of that was possible until the Land Conservancy of SLO stepped in to restore the structure."

Image Courtesy Of Joe McFadden

COLORFUL COWS Whether it's the peaceful cows or the roaring ocean, the Central Coast has no shortage of natural inspiration for painters like Joe McFadden.

That ability to conserve and maintain the beauty that's often the subject of his and his colleagues' paintings is ultimately what drives McFadden's creative passion.

"Colors of Conservation is a unique event for residents—if nothing else, an opportunity to see some of that open space that we all hike, or bike, or drive by every week through the eyes of a painter," he said.

"Perhaps, more importantly, it's also an opportunity to buy and enjoy a painting knowing that you contributed to the conservation of some of these precious lands that we too often take for granted." Δ

Staff Writer Adrian Vincent Rosas doesn't take the beauty of nature for granted. Reach him at [email protected].