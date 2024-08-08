Coalesce Bookstore hosts book signing with speech therapist Kit Roberts Johnson 

Central Coast local Kit Roberts Johnson will be signing copies of her book, Frozen Voices: A Speech Therapist's Alaskan Memoir, at the Coalesce Bookstore in Morro Bay on Aug. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Johnson released the memoir in December 2023, more than three decades after she first began work as a speech-language pathologist in Alaska in 1976. Frozen Voices recounts her clinical experiences working with Indigenous Alaskans, "who were just finding their voices after being silenced for generations," according to press materials.

click to enlarge File Photo By Caleb Wiseblood

The author originally set out to become a speech therapist to help people with communication disorders and discovered over the span of her career that "we all have been silenced in some way by trauma."

Johnson's memoir "explores the theme of the inherent dignity of all life, between men and women, people with and without disabilities, Native Alaskans and colonizers, doctors and patients, and humans and animals," according to the author's website.

Central Coast locals may recognize Johnson for her music work, as she has sung and performed as part of the In Time Trio and the Flaming Ukuleles over the years. To find out more about the local author, visit kitrobertsjohnson.com.

Johnson also works as a speaker, available for the public to hire for events to speak on various topics, including following a calling, "the two-edged sword of isolation," and subjects related to her work as a former speech-language pathologist.

Frozen Voices: A Speech Therapist's Alaskan Memoir is available to order in paperback form and via eKindle from Amazon. The Coalesce Bookstore is located at 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Δ