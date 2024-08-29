Climate Future Film Festival screens shorts in Morro Bay, Creston, and more 

Some local libraries will be hosting special film screening events in conjunction with the Climate Future Film Festival in late August and early September.

click to enlarge File Photo By Glen Starkey

This touring film festival highlights a collection of international short films of various genres that examine "our interior responses to many possible climate futures," according to the fest's Film Freeway page.

The Central Coast's upcoming screening locations include: the Nipomo Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m.; the Creston Library on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 3:30 to 5:45 p.m.; the San Luis Obispo Library on Friday, Sept. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.; and the Morro Bay Library on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Δ