November 09, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Clark Center for the Performing Arts presents Shrek: The Musical 

By

For two nights only, students from St. Joseph High School in Orcutt will hold an upcoming production of Shrek: The Musical at the Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande. Performances of the show will be held on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 6:30 p.m. both evenings.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL COMMUNITY THEATRE
  • Image Courtesy Of St. Joseph High School Community Theatre

Presented by St. Joseph High School Community Theatre, Shrek: The Musical is based on the classic Dreamworks film about the iconic, green ogre and his donkey companion. The duo embark on a quest to rescue a princess from a dragon-guarded castle and encounter several fairy tale characters along the way.

The production's cast includes Cooper Smith as Shrek, Joseph Souza as Donkey, Serra Arensdorf as Fiona, Sanford Riggs as Lord Farquaad, Rylee McGinley as Queen Lillian, Michael Bloodworth as King Harold, Mady Kubiak as Pinocchio, Adelina Johnson as Humpty Dumpty, and more than a dozen other performers.

According to the Clark Center's website, the show is full of carefully choreographed dance routines, engrossing set designs, and energetic and soulful musical numbers, which result in "a visually and auditory feast for the senses."

General admission to the show, held in the Clark Center's Forbes Hall, is $20, while VIP tickets are available for $100 each. For tickets and more information, visit clarkcenter.org or sjhsknights.com, or call (805) 489-9444. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

