June 08, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Chimp Empire 

By
TEAMWORK The new Netflix series Chimp Empire follows two groups of Central and Western Ngogo chimpanzees as they navigate the complex ranking systems within their own troop as well as protect their territory from the rival chimp troop.
  • Photo Courtesy Of Netflix
  • TEAMWORK The new Netflix series Chimp Empire follows two groups of Central and Western Ngogo chimpanzees as they navigate the complex ranking systems within their own troop as well as protect their territory from the rival chimp troop.
bingeable.png

What's it rated? TV-PG

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

Set in the Ngogo rainforest in Uganda, this intricately shot docuseries narrated by Mahershala Ali follows rival groups of chimps as they navigate a complex world of social hierarchy, family dynamics, love, loss, and adaptation.

We are first introduced to the largest group headed by Jackson. This powerful group outnumbers all others around them, but with that population comes a cost. The males are all vying for power, and the group is somewhat splintered in many ways, especially in comparison to the smaller but more united Western group lead by Hutcherson.

Using two camera teams, this unbelievably beautiful series grabs your heart immediately. I can't help but cheer their wins, mourn their losses, and try to understand the vastly complicated world they live in. Whether it's watching outcasts like Gus and Pork Pie try to make their way into the group or watching the adorable little baby chimps swinging all over their mothers, this is an absolutely charming series. (four approximately 45-min. episodes) Δ

