Central Coast Railroad Festival holds exhibits, festivities in SLO, Santa Barbara counties 

Several events are slated to take place between Friday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 8, across the Central Coast as part of the 13th annual Central Coast Railroad Festival.

The festival's main event will be held at the San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, guests of the museum will have access to various exhibits and special activities, including a swap meet, live music, model railroad displays, and more. Lunch will be catered by the Railroad Barbecue Co.

The winners of the museum's 2023 Photo Contest will also be revealed during the Oct. 7 event. While the deadline to enter the SLO-based contest is past, there is still time to enter the Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad Photo Contest. Participants of this contest are asked to submit photos of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad and the manifest freight trains that serve it.

The deadline to enter the Santa Maria-based competition is Saturday, Oct. 1. Six winners will be selected to receive prizes ranging between $25 and $100. The winning photos will be announced in November and will be showcased in the Friends of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad newsletter and social media pages.

Also in conjunction with the Central Coast Railroad Festival, the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum will host free displays and exhibits on Friday, Oct. 6, and Saturday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Other venues along the Central Coast that are hosting festival programs include the Oceano Train Depot, the Pioneer Museum in Paso Robles, Central Coast Trains in Atascadero, and other locations. Check ccrrf.com for the full event schedule and list of participating venues. Δ