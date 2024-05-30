Got a News Tip?
May 30, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria Writers Group hosts upcoming poetry readings at Studios on the Park 

Local poets from the Cambria Writers Group will lead an afternoon of poetry readings at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission to attend the program, open to the public, is free.

For more info on the event and other upcoming offerings at Studios on the Park, call (805) 238-9800, visit studiosonthepark.org, or email [email protected]. The venue is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ

