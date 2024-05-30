Cambria Writers Group hosts upcoming poetry readings at Studios on the Park 

[{ "name": "Newsletter Promo", "id": "NewsletterPromo", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "4", "component": "15264767", "requiredCountToDisplay": "0" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle CC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "8", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "12" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC01 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleCC01300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "18", "component": "2963441", "requiredCountToDisplay": "22" },{ "name": "Ad - Medium Rectangle LC09 - 300x250", "id": "AdMediumRectangleLC09300x250", "class": "inlineCenter", "insertPoint": "28", "component": "3252660", "requiredCountToDisplay": "32" }]
Local poets from the Cambria Writers Group will lead an afternoon of poetry readings at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles on Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 3 p.m. Admission to attend the program, open to the public, is free.
For more info on the event and other upcoming offerings at Studios on the Park, call (805) 238-9800, visit studiosonthepark.org, or email [email protected]. The venue is located at 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Δ