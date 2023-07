click to enlarge Courtesy Image By Donald Archer

A collection of artworks by Donald Archer will be on display during Landscape into Art, an upcoming solo exhibition scheduled to premiere on Aug. 1 at the Cambria Library. The show will remain on display through the end of the month.

Guests of the library can view the showcase during the venue's regular hours: Tuesday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Δ