September 19, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Cambria and SYV gear up for annual community scarecrow displays 

By

Local businesses and groups in two Central Coast regions will be displaying unique scarecrow creations outside storefronts and other locations throughout the month of October.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CAMBRIA SCARECROW FESTIVAL
  • Photo Courtesy Of The Cambria Scarecrow Festival

Both the Cambria Scarecrow Festival and Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The two events invite their respective participants to create their own unique straw-stuffed figures. Special awards await the scarecrows that earn the most votes from visitors during polls held in conjunction with both fests.

While named after Cambria, the annual Cambria Scarecrow Festival features scarecrow displays in specific areas in both Cambria and San Simeon. According to press materials, about 200 scarecrows line the streets of both areas each year—specifically Cambria's east and west villages, Moonstone Beach Drive, and San Simeon's business district.

As for the Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest, residents and tourists of six townships—Ballard, Buellton, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang—will have the chance to vote for their favorite scarecrows during the valley-wide competition.

For more info on the two festivals, as well as each event's scarecrow design guidelines and registration details, visit cambriascarecrows.com or syvscarecrows.com. Δ

