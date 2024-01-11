California Poet Laureate holds readings in Nipomo, Santa Maria 

The Coastal Dunes California Writers Club presents a poetry reading with California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick at the Nipomo Community Library on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Herrick will appear at the Santa Maria Public Library the following day for an additional reading, co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Arts Council and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Mark Tabay

Born in Daejeon, Korea, Herrick is the first Asian American to hold the role of California poet laureate. The prolific poet currently teaches at Fresno City College and is the author of three poetry compilations: Scar and Flower, This Many Miles from Desire, and Gardening Secrets of the Dead.

Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Herrick to serve as California's 10th poet laureate in November 2022.

"As a teacher, poet, and father, Lee writes about his identity as a Californian and encourages others to reflect on what the state means to them," Newsom said in a statement. "Lee's dedication to highlighting the diverse experiences of Californians, and making them so accessible through his poetry, makes him a perfect candidate for poet laureate."

Herrick's published works will be available for purchase during the upcoming readings. For more info on the Nipomo Library reading, call (805) 929-3994 or visit coastaldunescwc.com. To find out more about the Santa Maria Public Library reading, call (805) 925-0994. Visit leeherrick.com for more info on the poet.

The Nipomo Community Library is located at 918 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.