Cal Poly professor leads music lecture ahead of Festival Mozaic recital 

Festival Mozaic's 2024 Artist in Residence John Novacek will present a solo piano recital at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m. The performance will follow a free pre-concert lecture with Cal Poly music professor Alyson McLamore at 1 p.m.

Both events will take place at Hancock's Patty Boyd Concert Hall, located at 800 S. College Drive, building F, Santa Maria. While tickets to Novacek's concert start at $5 for students and $40 for adults, there is no entry fee to attend McLamore's lecture.

click to enlarge File Photo Courtesy Of Allan Hancock College

A specialist in the music of the early classic period, McLamore is a professor of music history and music education at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. McLamore's past printed publications include a musical theater textbook and program notes for both Festival Mozaic and the San Luis Obispo Master Chorale.

After McLamore's upcoming lecture at Hancock, Novacek will play selections by Bach, Liszt, Schumann, and Bartok on Hancock's Steinway D concert piano, a recent addition to the Patty Boyd Concert Hall. The college acquired the piano, valued at $175,000, during the summer with funds from the estate of late piano instructor Patricia "Patty" Boyd.

In July, Festival Mozaic collaborated with Hancock on a special recital to celebrate the piano's debut at the school, where it remains accessible to students, faculty, and others in conjunction with the college's music programs and classes.

For more info on Festival Mozaic's Oct. 19 recital and lecture, visit festivalmozaic.org. Δ