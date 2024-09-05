Burley Thistles led by local Easton Everett releases debut album on Sept. 7 in Frog and Peach 

The Burley Thistles' new self-titled eight-song album is exactly the sort of guitar-driven alternative rock I would have locked myself in my bedroom with as a teenager and played on repeat until I knew every song by heart. It's got the kind of memorable songwriting of an Elvis Costello or a Graham Parker, but with—as frontman Easton Everett describes—"a heartland, mid-South rock sound as well as embodying an evolutionary new Laurel Canyon like LA, pop rock ethos."

GET BURLEY The Burley Thistles will release their rockin' eponymous debut album on Sept. 7, in Frog and Peach.

These are really hooky songs, and Everett's voice has a wonderfully authentic tattered-edge quality—worn but immediately comfortable. And the music? Wow, he's got Elliot Easton of The Cars playing electric guitar, and damn if he doesn't rip! The Burley Thistles' studio band also includes producer/drummer Phil Jones "whose studio experience with Tom Petty, Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne can be heard in the Burley Thistles production style," Everett added. Jim Wilson (formerly with Daniel Lanois) is on keyboard, electric bass, guitar, and vocals.

See The Burley Thistles on Saturday, Sept. 7, when they play Frog and Peach (9:30 p.m.; 21-and-older).

WEIRD-GOOD Numbskull and Good Medicine present indie-folk-psychedelic lo-fi magician Kurt Vile and the Violators on Sept. 6, at BarrelHouse Brewing.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Good Medicine and Numbskull kick things off with the indie-folk-psychedelic lo-fi magician Kurt Vile and the Violators on Friday, Sept. 6, at BarrelHouse Brewing (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $41.92 at goodmedicinepresents.com). He's made so many weird-good songs and albums over the years. I mean, what to even make of "Pretty Pimpin" with its shimmering dissonant opening sliding into its folky groove and machinegun vocals? Or the nine-minute opus "Walking on a Pretty Day?" He's mentioned Pavement, John Prine, Neil Young, Ween, Tom Petty, Dinosaur Jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Fahey as influences, but he's so original, Vile doesn't sound like anyone but himself.

In November, he released the EP Back to Moon Beach, which featured the last contributions by Violator Rob Laakso, who died of cancer last year, and features a cover of "Must Be Santa" as well as the 1995 Wilco song "Passenger Side." It's another predictably weird-good offering.

Country singer-songwriter Mike Ryan plays The Siren on Friday, Sept. 6 (6 p.m.; 21-and-older; $26.99 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with Bakersfield singer-songwriter Joe Peters opening.

"We're certainly enjoying our time and playing a lot of really fun shows," Ryan said in press materials. "The live shows are my favorite part of the business, and we never really slow down."

For some amazing vocal harmonies, don't miss The T Sisters on Saturday, Sept. 7, in Club Car Bar (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $23.90 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Billing their sound as "sassy sister folk," the trio's newest album is Big Girl Pants, and they also have a new EP coming soon called Sheroes.

If you're in the mood for some bluesy guitar shredding and compelling songwriting, check out Eric Gales on Sunday, Sept. 8, at The Siren (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $40.89 at goodmedicinepresents.com), with local guitar shredder Travis Larson opening. Gales, who's released 18 albums over 30 years, has endured some struggles with substance abuse, but he's five years sober and sounding great.

More at The Siren

The Siren's big in-house show this week is legendary reggae act Black Uhuru on Monday, Sept. 9 (7 to 10 p.m.; 21-and-older; $36.86 at tixr.com).

FREEDOM Legendary Grammy Award-winning reggae act Black Uhuru plays The Siren on Sept. 9.

First formed in 1972 in the Waterhouse district of Kingston, Jamaica, as Uhuru ("freedom" in Swahili), the band has been through many lineup changes over the decades, with one unwavering stalwart at the helm since the beginning, Derrick "Duckie" Simpson. The band is an eight-time Grammy nominee that won the 1984 Best Reggae Recording Grammy Award for their album Anthem. The award marked the very first ever Grammy Award for reggae music.

Also at The Siren, take a trip back through time on Saturday, Sept. 7, when I got 5 on it—a '90s hip hop DJ event happens with four classic '90s hip-hop elements represented: DJ, emcee, graffiti, and break dancing (8 to 11 p.m.; 21-and-older; $5): náboh is a multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer; Gypsy Baritone is one-seventh of the hip-hop crew the Archaics; Lakey is a highly acclaimed illustrator and designer; and Central Coast United Bboys & Bgirls is an organization that's sole purpose is to bring together bboys and bgirls.

Mo' Betta!

Jazz and R&B singer Deborah Gilmore and the Mo' Betta Band will play a free concert in Mission Plaza this Sunday, Sept. 8 (2 to 4 p.m.; all ages; free though donations can be made at my805tix.com).

JAZZ IN THE PLAZA Formerly homeless jazz and R&B vocalist Deborah Gilmore and the Mo' Better Band plays a free concert in SLO Mission Plaza on Sept. 8.

Gilmore experienced homelessness for a time, but through the kindness of people she encountered, she began putting on concerts and soon found success, eventually putting a roof over her head.

"I've been able to put these music projects together because of my very supportive sponsors and community support," she explained. "This has been a huge undertaking for me, and I've had the fortunate experience of working with brilliant professional and Cal Poly musicians. I'm excited about this event because I love the venue and the opportunity to perform in the heart of the city!"

Even more music ...

There may still be tickets at the door for Bonnie and the Salty Dawgs at the Octagon Barn's Milking Parlor this Thursday, Sept. 5 (an old-time jam at 6 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. concert; all ages; $23.18 presale at eventbrite.com; $25 at the door), Fronted by Nabanita Sarkar, the group plays Bengali-infused mountain music from India.

Don't miss your chance to soak up some jam rock when Grateful Shred and Circles Around the Sun play a SLO Brew Live show at Rod & Hammer Rock on Thursday, Sept. 5 (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $45.23 at ticketweb.com). Both these acts are influenced by the Grateful Dead.

The very last Concerts in the Plaza show of the season happens this Friday, Sept. 6, with popular local singer-songwriter Dave Tate opening at 5 p.m., followed by super popular local soul and funk act Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters at 6 p.m. (all ages; free).

Andy Chen, the winner of the Paderewski Youth Piano Competition, plays a free concert on Sunday, Sept. 8, in Atascadero's Hope Lutheran Church (2 p.m.; all ages). This month, Chen begins his studies at Stanford University majoring in human biology and music composition, and while the concert is free, donations to help pay off his college expenses will be gratefully accepted.

Rising reggae rock singers Joe Samba and Kyle Smith share the bill next Thursday, Sept. 12, in The Pour House (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $23.18 at eventbrite.com). Think of it as an East meets West reggae rock showdown. Samba is Massachusetts-born while Smith hails from Ventura. According to press materials, Samba "finds the sweet spot between smoked-out Caribbean bliss and sweat-soaked punkified energy." Smith blends SoCal style "reggae with melodic acoustic rock that is catchy, truthful, and humorous."

If you're thinking about Whale Rock Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, you better think fast. Tier 1 tickets sold out weeks ago, and Tier 2 tickets are almost sold out. When they're gone, remaining tickets will go up in price, and chances are very good the festival will sell out completely. Visit tickets.whalerockmusicfestival.com. Δ

