Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast holds benefit concert 

On Friday, May 19, singer and musician Pryor Baird will perform in Santa Maria at a special benefit concert to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast. Proceeds of the event will help fund programs hosted by the nonprofit, which provides after-school programs, mentoring, and other services to children and teens at 23 club sites across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The Boys And Girls Clubs Of Mid Central Coast

Baird's upcoming concert will take place on the rooftop plaza at Toyota of Santa Maria. According to press materials, Baird will bring along one of his peers in the Nashville music scene as a surprise special guest to perform with him. The show will start at 5 p.m.

"I'm honored to be part of this special event and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast," Baird said in press materials. "As a Central Coast native, I'm thrilled I can give back to my hometown and know how valuable Boys & Girls Clubs are to kids and families in the community. I hope my music can help raise awareness and support their efforts."

Born and raised in Orcutt, Baird moved to Nashville in 2010 to pursue a career in music. In 2018, he gained popularity while competing on NBC's The Voice.

Dan Lillard, president of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, said in press materials that the organization is "thrilled to have Pryor Baird perform for our community and support our mission to provide a safe and positive place for young people."

Tickets to the upcoming benefit concert are available in advance at centralcoastkids.org. Early purchases are recommended as the intimate event will be limited to 100 attendees. Ticket holders will have the chance to meet and greet with Baird at the concert and have access to a hosted bar with light bites.

Call (805) 354-7433 for more info on the concert. Toyota of Santa Maria is located at 1643 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria. Δ