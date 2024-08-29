Blink Twice is an inky-dark psychological horror film with a lot to say about gender roles 

Zoë Kravitz directs this black comedy she co-wrote with E.T. Feigenbaum about tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) who at his fundraising gala meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie), inviting her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. When they get there and begin to settle in, things get weird. (103 min.)

SURFACE CHARM Tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) flies his bros and some ladies to his private island for a dream vacation, but once there, strangeness settles over the group, in Blink Twice, screening in local theaters.

Glen This deliciously disturbing psychological thriller is dripping with dread, pulling off the same vibe as Midsommar (2019)—sunshine on the surface but a deep undercurrent of creepiness. When Frida and her bestie, Jess (Alia Shawkat), are whisked away on a private jet to an exotic island, they feel like they won the lottery—free flowing cocktails, gastronomical delights, and a stunning resort-like compound. They and the other female guests—Sarah (Adria Arjona), Camilla (Liz Caribel), and Heather (Trew Mullen)—have everything they could possibly want ... except complete memories. What's been happening to them that they can't recall? As the story unfolds, it comments on gender roles, especially the idea that women are expected to be cheerful companions. "Are you having a good time?" they're continuously asked. Whatever they're actually feeling, the expected answer is "yes."

Anna The film starts with Frida watching a video of Slater King apologizing for his "bad behavior" and promising to do the work to be better. When she meets him in person, he seems instantly and intensely interested in her, and Frida can't help but feel charmed by the rich guy and his seemingly beautiful life. Frida had a scheme for her and Jess to dress up and pretend to be guests at the gala instead of waitresses. Little did she know how that one night would change her life. Things seem ideal—spending days by the pool sipping Champagne and nights with decadent meals followed by seemingly endless partying, but soon enough things start to feel off. Time isn't working the way that it should, and too many things are getting explained away or ignored by the group. This film is tough to review as its secrets deserve to be revealed on-screen, so I'll just say you can trust it to go to some unexpected places. I certainly didn't know what was coming next.

Glen You're right. It's impossible to comment directly on a lot of the story without offering spoilers. I can say things get very gory, and I'll also say that at first, I found the ending nonsensical, though I think I've finally pieced it together. There's a lot of drug use. Heather in particular is perpetually stoned, and everyone's dropping one hallucinogen or another, which could explain away the next-day haze that seems to wash over the group. Aside from Slater, his friend group is a grab bag of douchebags. Cody (Simon Rex), Vic (Christian Slater), Tom (Haley Joel Osment), and Lucas (Levon Hawke) all exude a general sleaziness. Geena Davis stars as Stacy, Slater's personal assistant, and Kyle MacLachlan is Rich, Slater's therapist. It's quite a cast. While the film certainly offers a lot to unpack thematically, it's ultimately a slasher film with a hint of The Stepford Wives, and there's a satisfying turning of the tables. If psychological-thriller-meets-horror is your jam, I recommend. There's some slick direction by Kravitz, so I'm interested in what she does next.

Anna I'm definitely excited to see what Kravitz takes on next—she did a great job with Blink Twice, and I hope to see more of this type of film. I like feeling like I don't quite know what is going on, and the twists genuinely got me. It's worth a trip to the theater for sure! Δ

Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey and freelancer Anna Starkey write Split Screen. Comment at [email protected].