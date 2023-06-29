Black Mirror (Season six) 

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Netflix

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

CAMERA-READY Zazie Beetz plays a paparazzi with a daunting assignment in “Mazey Day,” one of the five episodes in season 6 of Black Mirror.

Writer, creator, and showrunner Charlie Brooker's dystopian sci-fi/horror anthology series is back after a four-year hiatus. Based on the episodes I've seen so far, I have a feeling that the latest season of Black Mirror was worth the wait. There are five episodes total in season 6, including "Mazey Day," which follows Bo (Zazie Beetz), a paparazzi photographer assigned to follow an actress (Clara Rugaard) with a terrifying secret, after she mysteriously abandons Hollywood for a life of seclusion. In "Joan is Awful," a tech company's CEO (Annie Murphy) is shocked to discover that there's a new streaming series that retells her day-to-day life almost in real time. Unpredictable twists and turns have defined Black Mirror since its debut season in 2011, and season 6, from what I've seen so far, certainly doesn't deviate. (Five 45- to 80-min. episodes)

—Caleb