Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 12, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Beetlejuice 

By
click to enlarge FREAK THE DEETZ! A "bio-exorcist" called Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) is hired by two ghosts to scare off the Deetz family who moved into the ghosts' old house, in Beetlejuice, available on Max. - PHOTO COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Photo Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
  • FREAK THE DEETZ! A "bio-exorcist" called Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) is hired by two ghosts to scare off the Deetz family who moved into the ghosts' old house, in Beetlejuice, available on Max.
blastfromthepast.png

What's it rated? PG

When? 1988

Where's it showing? Max

Tim Burton directs this dark supernatural fantasy about newly dead married couple Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis) who are navigating their new ghostly existence in their old home. When the house is sold to an obnoxious new family who begins to remodel the house into a garish postmodern monstrosity, the Maitlands are determined to scare them off, so they hire "bio-exorcist" Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), who wreaks havoc on them and the offending family, The Deetzes—father Charles (Jeffrey Jones); his second wife, Delia (Catherine O'Hara); and daughter from his previous marriage, Lydia (Winona Ryder), plus their interior designer Otho Fenlock (Glenn Shadix).

Keaton is a force of nature—hilarious and offensive. The Maitlands quickly regret their decision to hire Betelgeuse, but by then it's too late. Meanwhile, the ghosts discover that Lydia can see them. Can she become the liaison between the living and the dead so they can all live in peace?

The film is a blast from beginning to end, with amazing special effects and a brilliantly bizarre story. It took home the Best Makeup Academy Award as well as Best Visual Effects and Makeup from the British Academy Film Awards. Classic! (92 min.) ∆

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. All-day music festival Twang N Bang comes to Liquid Gravity on Sept. 1 Read More

  2. Little Women Read More

  3. The Killer Read More

  4. Werewolf antics take center stage during the Great American Melodrama's new show Read More

  5. Climate Future Film Festival screens shorts in Morro Bay, Creston, and more Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation