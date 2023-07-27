Barbie is a glittery, bubblegum examination of patriarchy 

Co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Frances Ha, Marriage Story) and directed by Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), this comedy fantasy finds Barbie (Margot Robbie) magically transferred from Barbie Land into the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling), leading Barbie to question her world and her very existence. (114 min.)

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures

YOU CAN BE ANYTHING? Margot Robbie stars as Barbie, a doll who's transported from Barbie Land to the real world, forcing her to question everything she knows, in Barbie, screening in local theaters.

Glen Has there ever been a piece of plastic as divisive and controversial as the Barbie doll? Is Barbie a horrible role model of unrealistic body expectations? Is she a feminist icon that can be anything she can dream of? According to Greta Gerwig's pinktacular new film, she's both. The next question is whether this new film is one giant product-placement advertisement or is it art? I'm going to also say ... it's both! In Barbie Land, "Stereotypical" Barbie (Robbie) is living her best life. Hers is a world with a female U.S. President and all-female Supreme Court, a world free of racism and sexism ... as long as you're a woman. Kens, on the other hand, are afterthoughts, especially "Beach" Ken (Gosling), a mostly vacant, vaguely jealous dude who just wants Barbie to love him. Things go haywire for Barbie when she begins to have thoughts of death, so she goes to "Weird" Barbie (Kate McKinnon) for advice. Told to go to the real world and find whoever is playing with her to cheer her up, off she goes, with an unwelcome "Beach" Ken stowed away in her pink convertible T-Bird. While she looks for the petulant adolescent—Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt)—Ken discovers patriarchy, and ain't it grand!

Anna The hype is real. There are Barbie parties all over social media, a huge line of mostly women decked out in pink in front of the theater, and some serious nostalgia for those of us who had a drawer full of Barbie dolls and who drooled over that Dreamhouse. I'm sure execs aren't sad that this film is making the brand a mint and that they're bound to rake in some serious sales in the weeks and months to come, but there's definitely an even bigger picture here. The Barbie Land bubble is pretty and pink and perfectly perfect—or so it seems. The Barbies all think that their existence led to the "real world" being a place where women are in charge, girls are empowered, and things run smoothly—just like their paradise. But when Barbie lands in her rollerblades and skintight neon leotard, she starts to feel things—things she doesn't like. Self-conscious, unsafe, weirded out by the men on Venice Beach who catcall and ogle her. This isn't the world she was told about! In the meantime, Ken feels the power of the patriarchy and can't get enough. Finally, a world where men are in charge! This movie is ferociously funny, but it doesn't stop there—it has plenty of deep-rooted commentary on the world, feminism, and how we treat each other.

Glen Barbie has a lot going on, no doubt about it. Sasha feels disconnected from her mom, Gloria (America Ferrera), so part of the story is about them reconnecting. Gloria delivers an incisive monologue delineating the dichotomous tightrope-like line women are expected to navigate. Rhea Perlman makes an appearance as the ghost of Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel and creator of Barbie, a groundbreaking doll because it wasn't a baby to be nurtured by a girl playing mommy but a woman girls could project themselves into. I'll sheepishly admit, I have a newfound respect for Barbie dolls.

Anna Yeah, Barbie rules! Has the company made some odd choices throughout the years? Sure! No one needed a Skipper who goes from an A to a C cup or Barbie with a weird TV in her back, but the important thing to remember is that we learn through growth, even when it hurts. I love Gerwig, and this film only deepens that. Join the craze and get to the theater for this one. It's well worth it. Δ

