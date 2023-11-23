Atascadero High School Black Box Theater presents Cowboy Noir and His Gang of Misfits 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Atascadero High School Black Box Theater

For two weekends in December, performances of Cowboy Noir and His Gang of Misfits will run at the Atascadero High School Black Box Theater. The showtimes for this student-written Western comedy are Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., Dec. 2 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

For more info on Cowboy Noir and His Gang of Misfits, written by Karson Deveraux and directed by Shawna Volpa, visit ahsblackbox.ludus.com. Tickets to the show are $10 each. The Atascadero High School Black Box Theater is located at 1 High School Hill Road, Atascadero. Δ

