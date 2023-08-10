Got a News Tip?
August 10, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Art Center Morro Bay holds free calligraphy demonstration 

Prolific calligrapher and teacher Mary Lou Johnson will lead a free calligraphy demonstration at Art Center Morro Bay on Monday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. Johnson began hand lettering during the 1980s, according to press materials, and joined the Los Angeles Society for Calligraphy during the 1990s.

Throughout her career, Johnson has created lettering for wedding invitations, wine labels, and local business brands, including the lettering for the Morro Bay Harvest Festival. She has also taught workshops for Cuesta College, Art Central San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo Adult Education, and other organizations based in San Luis Obispo County.

Attendees of Johnson's interactive demonstration at Art Center Morro Bay will have the opportunity to try hand lettering while using different brushes and pens. No prior calligraphy experience is required, as the demo is described as an introduction to calligraphy and hand lettering.

Admission to the upcoming calligraphy demo, presented by the Morro Bay Art Association, at Art Center Morro Bay is free. To find out more about the event and other future programs hosted by the local gallery, call (805) 772-2504 or visit artcentermorrobay.org. Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St., Morro Bay, and is open daily, from noon to 4 p.m. Δ

