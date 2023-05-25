Arroyo Grande High School stages production of The Prom 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Arroyo Grande High School

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts in Arroyo Grande presents Arroyo Grande High School's production of The Prom for one week only, with performances on May 25, 26, and 27, at 7 p.m. each evening, and an additional afternoon showing on May 27 at 2 p.m.

The cast of the show includes Arroyo Grande High School junior Quinlin Gallagher, who plays Emma, a high schooler who wants to bring her girlfriend, Alyssa, to her school's prom.

"As a 17-year-old lesbian, I really do relate to Emma," Gallagher wrote in an email to New Times. "I remember reading the YA novel adaptation of the musical in middle school and just feeling so seen. Ever since then, it's been my dream to bring this story to life."

Arroyo Grande High School sophomore London Raftery, who plays Alyssa in The Prom, described the show as "an upbeat modern musical that shows us what love is truly about" in an email to New Times.

For tickets to the show or more info, visit clarkcenter.org. Δ