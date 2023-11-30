Arroyo Grande High School stages new production of The Wind in the Willows 

The Clark Center for the Performing Arts presents The Wind in the Willows, the Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company's latest production, with performances on Dec. 8, 9, 14, and 16, at 7 p.m. each evening, and Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The Clark Center For The Performing Arts

This whimsical musical follows the adventures of Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger, who navigate the rivers and meadows of the English countryside, according to press materials. The four woodland creatures learn the value of friendship, courage, and other virtues during the family-friendly show, described as suitable for all ages.

Tickets to the show are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $14 for children. To find out more about the Arroyo Grande High School Theatre Company's new production of The Wind in the Willows, call (805) 489-9444 or visit clarkcenter.org. The Clark Center for the Performing Arts is located at 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Δ

