April 27, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Arroyo Grande artist Laurel Sherrie holds solo show in Atascadero 

Starting on Monday, May 1, Joebella Coffee House in Atascadero will be showcasing a collection of scenic landscapes by local oil painter Laurel Sherrie. The new solo exhibition is scheduled to remain on display at the cafe through Sunday, July 31.

click to enlarge COURTESY IMAGE BY LAUREL SHERRIE
  • Courtesy Image By Laurel Sherrie

Based in Arroyo Grande, Sherrie is a plein air painter best known for capturing local vistas and landmarks, located throughout San Luis Obispo County, in her vibrant oil paintings. One of her hopes while painting these scenes, outdoors and on location, is to inspire viewers "to get out and experience public lands for themselves," according to press materials.

Sherrie's new exhibit at Joebella Coffee House includes paintings she created at Carizzo Plain, local ranches, coastal areas, and other locations. To find out more about her artwork, visit laurelsherrie.com or facebook.com/laurelsherriestudio.

Joebella Coffee House is located at 3168 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Call the venue at (805) 461-4822 for additional details. Δ

