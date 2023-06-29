What's it rated? TV-MA

click to enlarge COULDN’T HELP BUT WONDER Now in her 50s, Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic Carrie Bradshaw navigates New York’s dating scene once more in And Just Like That, but this time without her best friend Samantha Jones in tow.

Set 11 years after the events of the disastrous Sex and the City 2 movie, New York's fashionable foursome has viewers asking a question that's different from the usual "Are you a Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), a Samantha (Kim Cattrall), a Charlotte (Kristin Davis), or a Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)?" Now we're asking: Where's Samantha? And Just Like That, a reboot of the 25-year-old HBO staple TV series Sex and the City, is plagued by her noticeable absence. Kim Cattrall exited the franchise following behind-the-scenes pay squabbles, and the new series feels lackluster without her tongue-in-cheek humor that brought a reality check to the other characters on the show. Yet it's worth secretly binging to let off some steam and see how the iconic women navigate dating in a concrete jungle in their 50s. Viewers can decide if the story ends for them at the end of the two movies or even the original series finale in 2004. Season 2 is underway with two episodes out, and new episodes will be streamed on Max every Thursday. (approx. 45-min. episodes)

