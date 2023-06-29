What's it rated? TV-MA
When? 2023
Where's it showing? Max
Set 11 years after the events of the disastrous Sex and the City 2 movie, New York's fashionable foursome has viewers asking a question that's different from the usual "Are you a Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), a Samantha (Kim Cattrall), a Charlotte (Kristin Davis), or a Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)?" Now we're asking: Where's Samantha? And Just Like That, a reboot of the 25-year-old HBO staple TV series Sex and the City, is plagued by her noticeable absence. Kim Cattrall exited the franchise following behind-the-scenes pay squabbles, and the new series feels lackluster without her tongue-in-cheek humor that brought a reality check to the other characters on the show. Yet it's worth secretly binging to let off some steam and see how the iconic women navigate dating in a concrete jungle in their 50s. Viewers can decide if the story ends for them at the end of the two movies or even the original series finale in 2004. Season 2 is underway with two episodes out, and new episodes will be streamed on Max every Thursday. (approx. 45-min. episodes)
—Bulbul