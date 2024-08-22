Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 22, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

An Evening of Surf Films 

By
newflicks.png

What's it rated? Unrated

When? Sunday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ($17.91 at esterobaykindnesscoalition.org)

Where's it showing? Bay Theatre of Morro Bay

click to enlarge COMMUNITY ROCKS The Kindness Coalition screens Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea at the Bay Theatre on Aug. 25, a fundraiser to feed hungry Estero Bay kids and families. - IMAGE COURTESY OF MARTY HOFFMAN FILMS AND MACGILLIRAY FREEMAN FILMS
  • Image Courtesy Of Marty Hoffman Films And Macgilliray Freeman Films
  • COMMUNITY ROCKS The Kindness Coalition screens Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea at the Bay Theatre on Aug. 25, a fundraiser to feed hungry Estero Bay kids and families.

The Kindness Coalition presents an evening of surf films, screening Stoker Machine (2023; 12 min.) and Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea (2022; 91 min.). The event is a fundraiser for the Kindness Coalition, which feeds Estero Bay kids and families.

Darieus Legg wrote, animated, and directed Stoker Machine, about a mysterious surfboard acquired in Hawaii by expert surfer Chad Campbell. The retro board had a disconnected 805 area code phone number and dead email address printed on it, but Campbell was determined to discover its origins, which led him to uncover a Central Coast surf legend.

Marty Hoffman directs Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea, a stirring documentary chronicling the harrowing stories of Hawaiian lifeguards who patrol some of the world's most dangerous surf breaks. These aquatic first responders put their lives on the line to save perfect strangers. The film also depicts the camaraderie of the Hawaiian surf community and how they come together in a crisis. Surfers are charging bigger and bigger waves, and thanks to lifeguards on jet skis, someone is there to catch them when they fall.

Expect music, beer and wine, pizza, concession stand treats, and a raffle. Cowabunga! Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Ferngully: The Last Rainforest Read More

  2. Genre-jumping singer-songwriters The White Buffalo and Shawn James play the Fremont Theater on Aug. 21 Read More

  3. Badge wearers and bandits of the Wild West face off with gusto in Gunsmokin’ Read More

  4. Three authors discuss their books during fundraiser in Arroyo Grande Read More

  5. It's Just a Lifetime: A Portrait of Craig Nuttycombe Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation