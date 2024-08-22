What's it rated? Unrated

When? Sunday, Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ($17.91 at esterobaykindnesscoalition.org)

Where's it showing? Bay Theatre of Morro Bay

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Marty Hoffman Films And Macgilliray Freeman Films

COMMUNITY ROCKS The Kindness Coalition screens Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea at the Bay Theatre on Aug. 25, a fundraiser to feed hungry Estero Bay kids and families.

The Kindness Coalition presents an evening of surf films, screening Stoker Machine (2023; 12 min.) and Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea (2022; 91 min.). The event is a fundraiser for the Kindness Coalition, which feeds Estero Bay kids and families.

Darieus Legg wrote, animated, and directed Stoker Machine, about a mysterious surfboard acquired in Hawaii by expert surfer Chad Campbell. The retro board had a disconnected 805 area code phone number and dead email address printed on it, but Campbell was determined to discover its origins, which led him to uncover a Central Coast surf legend.

Marty Hoffman directs Big Wave Guardians: First Responders of the Sea, a stirring documentary chronicling the harrowing stories of Hawaiian lifeguards who patrol some of the world's most dangerous surf breaks. These aquatic first responders put their lives on the line to save perfect strangers. The film also depicts the camaraderie of the Hawaiian surf community and how they come together in a crisis. Surfers are charging bigger and bigger waves, and thanks to lifeguards on jet skis, someone is there to catch them when they fall.

Expect music, beer and wine, pizza, concession stand treats, and a raffle. Cowabunga! Δ