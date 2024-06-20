Americana world folk ensemble Rising Appalachia plays Treebones Resort on June 21 

When growing up singing together, two voices can become so intimately entwined they can almost become one. Such is the case with sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith, whose Americana and world folk ensemble Rising Appalachia features the most amazing vocal harmonies you've ever heard. They're just stunning together.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Rising Appalachia

HERE COMES THE SUN Good Medicine, Numbskull, and Luv Lab present Rising Appalachia: A Celebration of Sun at Big Sur's Treebones Resort on June 21.

Based in Atlanta, the ensemble's music is rooted in their home turf—the Blue Ridge Mountains of Appalachia, New Orleans, and the gritty highways and byways of the deep South. It earns its world folk title with instrumentation such as banjos, fiddles, djembe, balafon, congas, tablas, kalimbas, beatbox, and didgeridoo.

Blending folk traditions with contemporary themes, the sisters' music is aided by a bevy of supporting musicians: core members David Brown (upright bass, baritone guitar), Duncan Wickle (fiddle, cello), and Biko Casini (drums and world percussion), plus a host of special guests.

"Eschewing established industry norms, Leah, Chloe, and their team have followed the invitation to intuitively and independently forge their own path," their bio explains. "Fifteen years and seven studio albums into an ambitious adventure that has already taken these medicine women around the world, Rising Appalachia continues spreading musical catharsis with an iridescent elixir of global soul."

Good Medicine, Numbskull, and Luv Lab present Rising Appalachia: A Celebration of Sun at Big Sur's Treebones Resort on Friday, June 21 (5 p.m.; all ages; $60 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Peter Zavadil

COWBOY UP The Randy Rogers Band plays Good Medicine and Numbskull show at BarrelHouse Brewing on June 21.

Numbskull and Good Medicine also present Texas heroes The Randy Rogers Band at BarrelHouse Brewing on Friday, June 21 (6 p.m.; all ages; $30 at goodmedicinepresents.com). Founded in San Marcos, Texas, 20-plus years ago, they went from regional sensations to worldwide stars, with nine studio albums, global streaming numbers in the hundreds of millions, and a reputation to deliver barn-burning live performances.

All-female Black Sabbath tribute act Mistress of Reality plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show on Saturday, June 22, in Club Car Bar (8 p.m.; all ages; $15 at goodmedicinepresents.com). "The ladies pay tribute to both Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osborne's solo career," according to their bio. "They perform his classic hits such as 'Crazy Train,' 'I Don't Know,' and 'Flying High Again.' A Mistress of Reality show promises to deliver a big rock arena feel with the energy of true 'Girl Power' that will have everyone on their feet!"

Piedmont, California-based punk rockers SWMRS play on Monday, June 24, at Club Car Bar (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 presale at goodmedicinepresents.com or $23 day of show). Originally formed by Cole Becker and Joey Armstrong after they watched the 2003 Jack Black film School of Rock, the band now features Cole and his brothers Max and Cade Becker. Lost Cat opens.

Oregon based singer-songwriter Anna Tivel plays Tuesday, June 25, at Club Car Bar (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at goodmedicinepresents.com). She's touring in support of her newest album, Outsiders. Sam Weber opens.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Jen Rosenstein

POWER DUO Pop punk act The Dollyrots plays The Siren on June 21.

The Siren

Kelly Ogden and Luis Cabezas, friends since the eighth grade, recall vividly when they formed their band The Dollyrots. They were watching the 2000 presidential election results, and at 4 a.m. they learned George W. Bush had won. Assuming the world as they knew it was now ending, they figured, why not start a band? The Dollyrots were born, delivering punk energy and bubblegum pop hooks. See them with Go Betty Go! on Friday, June 21 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at tixr.com). Thanks, Dubya!

ZZ Top tribute band Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers with local rock cover act The Backpages Band play on Saturday, June 23 (6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at tixr.com). Expect ZZ hits like "La Grange," "Waitin' for the Bus," "Tush," and more.

AC/DC and Bon Scott tribute band Herway to Hell plays on Thursday, June 27 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 at tixr.com). We're talking about an all-female hard-rocking tribute act fronted by Madame Ozzy of Mistress of Reality that pays homage to both the Bon Scott and Brian Johnson eras. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," "Big Balls," "High Voltage," "Riff Raff," "Hells Bells"—this one's going to rock.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Jeremy Saffer

MCMETAL Self-proclaimed "drive-thru metal" act Mac Sabbath brings their fast-food-inspired rock to Rod & Hammer Rock on June 20.

Rod & Hammer Rock

SLO Brew Live and Rod & Hammer Rock have a very big week, starting with Mac Sabbath, a Black Sabbath heavy metal tribute band that uses lyrics and imagery centered on fast food. They play with Punk Rock Time Machine on Thursday, June 20 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com).

Country music sensation Breland returns on Friday, June 21 (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $20 to $85 at ticketweb.com). His platinum-certified debut single "My Truck" put the New Jersey-bred singer-songwriter and producer on the musical map, with more than 1.1 billion career streams.

Conserve your energy because this Saturday, June 22, is going to be a long day starting with the Rod & Hammer Surf Block Party (noon to 7 p.m.; all ages; free) with music by the Katie Skene Band, Max MacLaury, Che Miller & The Stolen, Big Sierra, and Gypsy. Expect surf and clothing vendors, family fun, and surf food and drink specials.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of Third World

ICONS Reggae stars Third World play a ticketed event at Rod & Hammer Rock on June 22, following the free day-long Surf Block Party.

Later that evening, reggae superstars Third World play (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $30 at ticketweb.com). Now celebrating their 47th year as a band, Third World is one of the longest-lived reggae acts on the planet. The Jamaican crossover act mixes in R&B, funk, pop, rock, dancehall, and rap into their "reggae-fusion" sound. The nine-time Grammy nominees have enjoyed massive hits such as "Now That We Found Love," "96 Degrees in the Shade," and "Try Jah Love."

Roots, rock, and reggae up and comer Kumar opens the show at 8 p.m., followed by Third World at 9.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

CROONER D-LUX Mexican American alt-sierreño singer-songwriter DannyLux plays the Fremont Theater on June 22.

Fremont Theater

Daniel Balderrama Espinoza has a good mom. When Danny turned 7, she made him sing in the church choir community where he learned to play the guitar. By the time he was 16, DannyLux signed a contract with VPS Music. In 2021, his first album dropped, Las Dos Caras Del Amor, with its hit song "El Dueño de Tu Amor."

The Palm Springs-born Mexican American alt-sierreño singer-songwriter recently released his fourth studio album, DLUX, with Warner Music Latina and VPS Music. It debuted at No. 4 on the Top Albums—Latin Music chart in the U.S. and No. 7 on the Top Album Debut Global chart.

See DannyLux on Saturday, June 22 (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 at prekindle.com).

More music ...

Concerts in the Plaza returns on Friday, June 21, opening with singer-songwriter Jineanne Coderre at 5 p.m. followed by indie-rock headliner Manuel the Band at 6 p.m. until 8 (all ages; free). This beloved community event draws hundreds to Mission Plaza Friday evenings throughout the summer. You can find the complete lineup at downtownslo.com/events/concerts.

New Orleans-flavored boogie blues and rock act The Cliffnotes play a Summer Solstice Sunset Cocktail Party at Mulligan's in Avila Beach this Friday, June 21 (5 to 7 p.m.; all ages; free). Drinks and food, a fabulous sunset, and a wide-open grass dancefloor await.

The Jazz Vespers Concert Series returns with the Rich Severson B3 Organ Trio to the historic sanctuary at SLO's First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 23 (4 p.m.; all ages; free though donations are welcome). Severson, a full-time professional guitarist and educator for more than 35 years, will be joined by Marshall Gentry on Hammond B3 organ and Gary Newmark on drums.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre ... comedy night

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias does his stand-up thing on Friday, June 21 (8 p.m.; all ages; $45 to $99.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com).

According to press materials, "He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.1 billion views and over 25 million fans on social media."

His DVDs include Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy, Hot & Fluffy, and I'm Not Fat ... I'm Fluffy, which have sold millions of copies. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at [email protected].