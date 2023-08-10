American Pickers series seeks California-based antique collectors 

The producers of American Pickers, an ongoing documentary series on the History Channel, are currently seeking California residents who collect valuable antiques and other unique items. The show is shot in different states throughout the year and will center on California during the month of September.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Cineflix

The series does not highlight flea markets, museums, or other businesses, but focuses on individuals with private antique collections of their own. California-based collectors who are interested in appearing on the show can call (646) 493-2184 or send their name, phone number, locations, and a description of their collection with photos to [email protected].

As "the Pickers" travel from coast to coast, the group is on "a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics" and hopes "to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way," according to press materials. The show is hosted by Danielle Colby (pictured, left), Mike Wolfe (right), and Robbie Wolfe.

Visit history.com/shows/american-pickers to find out more about American Pickers.