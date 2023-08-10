Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite

August 10, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

American Pickers series seeks California-based antique collectors 

By

The producers of American Pickers, an ongoing documentary series on the History Channel, are currently seeking California residents who collect valuable antiques and other unique items. The show is shot in different states throughout the year and will center on California during the month of September.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF CINEFLIX
  • Photo Courtesy Of Cineflix

The series does not highlight flea markets, museums, or other businesses, but focuses on individuals with private antique collections of their own. California-based collectors who are interested in appearing on the show can call (646) 493-2184 or send their name, phone number, locations, and a description of their collection with photos to [email protected].

As "the Pickers" travel from coast to coast, the group is on "a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics" and hopes "to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way," according to press materials. The show is hosted by Danielle Colby (pictured, left), Mike Wolfe (right), and Robbie Wolfe.

Visit history.com/shows/american-pickers to find out more about American Pickers. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Theater Camp is a charming mockumentary with a lot of heart Read More

  2. Rina Hofmann finds her peace in poetry and children's book writing Read More

  3. Santa Barbara reggae act Rebelution plays Avila Beach Resort on Aug. 9 and 10 Read More

  4. The Bear (Season 2) Read More

  5. Entry period for New Times Music Awards closes Aug. 14 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2023 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation