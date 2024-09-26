Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Newsletters Contribute
Pin It
Email
Favorite

September 26, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

American Pickers series scouts across California to find unique antique collectors 

By

The producers of American Pickers, an ongoing documentary series on the History Channel, are currently seeking California residents who collect valuable antiques and other unique items. The show is shot in different states throughout the year and will center on California during the month of November.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE AMERICAN PICKERS
  • Photo Courtesy Of The American Pickers

The series notably does not highlight flea markets, museums, or other businesses, but focuses on individuals with private antique collections of their own. California-based collectors who are interested in appearing on the show can call (646) 493-2184 or email [email protected].

Visit history.com/shows/american-pickers to find out more. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Made in England: The Films of Powell and Pressburger celebrates the cinematic geniuses behind The Red Shoes and other iconic British films Read More

  2. The Killer Read More

  3. The Bikeriders Read More

  4. All-day music festival Twang N Bang comes to Liquid Gravity on Sept. 1 Read More

  5. Cambria and SYV gear up for annual community scarecrow displays Read More

More Most Read
Newsletters Contribute

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2024 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation