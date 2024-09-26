American Pickers series scouts across California to find unique antique collectors 

The producers of American Pickers, an ongoing documentary series on the History Channel, are currently seeking California residents who collect valuable antiques and other unique items. The show is shot in different states throughout the year and will center on California during the month of November.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of The American Pickers

The series notably does not highlight flea markets, museums, or other businesses, but focuses on individuals with private antique collections of their own. California-based collectors who are interested in appearing on the show can call (646) 493-2184 or email [email protected].

Visit history.com/shows/american-pickers to find out more. Δ