The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is hosting a book reading and signing with Woniya Thibeault, author of Never Alone, on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thibeault, who lives in Grass Valley, is best known for winning the History Channel's survival show, Alone: Frozen, in 2022. Never Alone marks her debut memoir.

Admission to Thibeault's upcoming reading is free. Call (805) 541-9900 for more details. The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. Δ