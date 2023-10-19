Alice Cooper is one of three Nederlander Concerts at Vina Robles this week 

Vina Robles Amphitheatre and Nederlander Concerts have a trio of great shows this week starting with comedian Hasan Minhaj, who kicked up a little controversy last month when it was revealed he'd fabricated and/or embellished some of the Islamophobic experiences he talks about in his comedy specials. Personally, I was not aware comedy had to be factual. On Friday, Oct. 20 (8 p.m.; $45 to $69.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), he'll perform his brand-new show, "Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head."

Oingo Boingo Former Members performs on Saturday, Oct. 21 (7:30 p.m.; $49.50 to $79.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com), so you'll get bouncing hits such as "Dead Man's Party," "Weird Science," "We Close Our Eyes," "Only a Lad," "Just Another Day," "Stay," "Who Do You Want to Be," "Gratitude," and "Private Life," but that's not all! The Tubes, Dramarama, and The Untouchables will open. I can feel the nostalgia.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Nederland Concerts

MR. NICE GUY Shock rocker Alice Cooper plays Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Oct. 23, touring in support of his new album, Road.

Iconic shock rocker Alice Cooper takes the stage on Monday, Oct. 23 (8 p.m.; $60 to $99.50 at vinaroblesamphitheatre.com). He recently released a new single, "White Line Frankenstein," and album, Road, proving there are more tricks up the blood-soaked sleeve of the man behind hits such as "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "Only Women Bleed," and "School's Out."

Fremont Theater

Don't forget TikTok star, dancer, and comedian Casey Frey, who brings his unique style and dance moves to the Fremont on Thursday, Oct. 19 (8 p.m.; all ages; $30 to $50 at prekindle.com).

Gimme Gimme Disco returns with a DJ dance party of ABBA hits on Friday, Oct. 20 (8:30 p.m.; 18-and-older; $17 at prekindle.com). You'll also hear tracks from Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, Cher, and more.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Good Vibez

TO THE HEART Folk singer-songwriter and two-time Grammy Award-winner Patty Griffin plays the Fremont Theater with opener Todd Snider on Oct. 21.

Enjoy an evening with singer-songwriter Patty Griffin on Saturday, Oct. 21 (8 p.m.; all ages; $35 to $80 at prekindle.com). The two-time Grammy Award-winner and seven-time nominee writes emotionally resonant but often stripped-down songs that get right to the heart. Singer-songwriter Todd Snider—who's garnered praise from the likes of John Prine, Loretta Lynn, Kris Kristofferson, Jerry Jeff Walker, Billy Joe Shaver, and Guy Clark—opens.

Trip out without the drugs when The Radical Audio Visual Experience presented by LSDREAM comes to the Fremont on Sunday, Oct. 22 (8 p.m.; all ages; $42.50 at seetickets.us). Special guests Zingara and Elephant Heart will open the show.

STRFKR plays next Thursday, Oct. 26 (8 p.m.; all ages; $23 at prekindle.com), bringing their melody-forward pop music that's been a huge hit everywhere from Coachella to Red Rocks to Outside Lands.

Numbskull and Good Medicine

Son of the late great songwriting legend John Prine, Tommy Prine, plays on Saturday, Oct. 21, as part of his This Far South Tour with opening act Jordan Smart (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at goodmedicinepresents.com). This Far South is Prine's debut album, and its title track marked a turning point in his life as he "found himself struggling to escape a dark, aimless period," according to press materials. "He ultimately found the courage to act on choices that would see him to the other, brighter, side."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Tommy Prine

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON John Prine's son Tommy Prine plays a Numbskull and Good Medicine show at The Siren on Oct. 21.

"There were several years where I felt without purpose, spent all my time partying, and just existing," Prine explained. "I found myself at a fork in the road and chose the better path, and in that moment, I swore I would never be This Far South again."

Numbskull and Good Medicine also present Going into Overdrive with punk acts Authority Zero and Mest on Sunday, Oct. 22 (6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $18 at goodmedicinepresents.com).

The Siren

Don't forget about the Morro Bay Surf Stomp with Surfer Joe on Thursday, Oct. 19 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $10 at tixr.com). Surfer Joe is the "International Surf Music Ambassador from Italy."

Canadian-born rocker The Pat Travers Band plays on Friday, Oct. 20 (8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $25 at tixr.com), known for tracks like "Boom Boom (Out Go the Lights)," "Snortin' Whiskey," and "I La La La Love You."

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo By Ismael Quitanilla

TEXAS TORNADO Killer blues powerhouse Carolyn Wonderland plays The Siren on Oct. 25.

Carolyn Wonderland's Blues Review takes the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 25 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $20 on tixr.com), and you'll be blown away by this lady's guitar chops and thrilling vocals. Instead of playing with dolls as a little girl, Wonderland played with her singer mom's vintage Martin guitar. She eventually learned to play trumpet, accordion, piano, mandolin, and lap steel, and she's a spectacular whistler!

Montana-raised Americana/folk act Tophouse plays on Thursday, Oct. 26 (7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 at tixr.com). Made up of Jesse Davis, Joe Larson, Will Cook, and Andy LaFave, they formed in 2015, beginning as a duo.

SLO Brew Rock

Surf pop trio Bikini Trill plays on Thursday, Oct. 19 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $15 at ticketweb.com). They're genre jumpers.

LA-based instrumental supergroup Circles Around the Sun returns on Friday, Oct. 20 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 at ticketweb.com). The band "was designed to reflect the [Grateful] Dead's overall spacy and groove-laden feel."

San Francisco singer-songwriter Tanukichan plays on Sunday, Oct. 22 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $15 at ticketweb.com). Classically trained Hannah van Loon learned guitar by "spending hours in front of the radio, replicating riffs and chords from omnipresent bands like The Beatles and Incubus."

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Noah Kwid

QUEER POP Kill Rock Stars recording artist Caleb Nichols releases Let's Look Back, his sophomore album on the label on Oct. 26, in SLO Brew Rock.

Cal Poly radio station KCPR presents Caleb Nichols, The Bogeys, and Couch Dog on Thursday, Oct. 26 (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $12 at ticketweb.com). It's an album release party for Nichols, who was signed to Kill Rock Stars not too long ago and is now releasing Let's Look Back.

"It's about the idea that you have to look back and confront stuff before you can move forward," Nichols said in press materials. "It's about vindication, and reintegration, and trusting yourself."

The Clark Center

It's a big weekend at the Clark Center starting with NPR's Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! regular comedian Paula Poundstone on Friday, Oct. 20 (7:30 p.m.; $39 to $62 at clarkcenter.org), exercising "her smart, observational humor, and legendary spontaneous wit."

Tango Lovers Volver with guest star Guillermo Fernandez bring the sights and sounds of flamenco on Saturday, Oct. 21 (7:30 p.m.; $46 to $75 at clarkcenter.org). These world-class dancers celebrate Argentine culture.

Finally, James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash on Sunday, Oct. 22 (7 p.m.; $29 to $55 at clarkcenter.org) will bring the Man in Black back to life with a look at his life and music.

Cal Poly Arts

Mexican American singer-songwriter Lupita Infante, granddaughter of Pedro Infante—Mexico's beloved singer-actor from Mexican cinema's golden age—plays the Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 22 (7:30 p.m.; $32 to $57 at calpolyarts.org). She's "part of an emerging generation of contemporary artists working to remake ranchera traditions for millennial and Gen Z fans," press materials explain. She'll perform songs from her new album Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes (Love Like in the Movies of Before).

The Forbes Organ Series returns with Phantom of the Organ with Spanish organist Raúl Prieto Ramírez in the PAC on Thursday, Oct. 26 (7:30 p.m.; $35 at calpolyarts.org). The concert includes celebrated Ukrainian soprano Anna Belaya and Venezuelan American tenor Bernardo Bermudez performing Phantom of the Opera arias.

More music ...

You may still be able to get free tickets for The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus on Thursday, Oct. 19 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; free tickets at pacslo.org; arrive by 7:15 or your seat may be given to another patron) in Cal Poly's Performing Arts Center. The U.S. Army's 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers' Chorus perform everything from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals.

Celtic rock band The Young Dubliners play Sea Pines Golf Resort this Saturday, Oct. 21 (2 to 6 p.m.; all ages; $25 at my805tix.com or $30 at the door). Bremen Town, a high-energy Americana/folk act opens the show. Get ready for "barefoot dancing on the putting green, refreshing food and beverages, a giant slide for the kids, and much more," organizers said.

The Damon Castillo Band brings their jazz-informed soul and R&B to Paso's Cass Winery this Sunday, Oct. 22 (3 p.m.; all ages; free tickets at my805tix.com). "I am so pumped to return to Cass Winery," Castillo said. "They have great wine, food, and we'll bring the jams."

Jazz Vespers Concerts resume in SLO's First Presbyterian Church this Sunday, Oct. 22 (4 p.m.; all ages; free though donations are welcome), with Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Cunliffe, who's played alongside Frank Sinatra, Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson, and James Moody among others. He also won the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition. Δ

