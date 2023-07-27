A cast of Gold Rush miners inhabit the Great American Melodrama's latest production 

The Great American Melodrama in Oceano presents Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready, which opened in late July and is scheduled to run through Sept. 9. Performances of the the local theater group's latest show take place Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m., every Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and every Sunday at 6 p.m.

click to enlarge File Photo By Steve E. Miller

According to press materials, Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready is full of "heroic action, love, betrayal, deceit, and villainy," and offers "loads of opportunities to boo the villain, cheer the hero, and laugh yourself silly." The show is set in a mining camp during the California Gold Rush and follows an ensemble of lively characters.

Thirty minutes prior to each performance of Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready, the Great American Melodrama's popular snack bar opens for attendees to enjoy, and reopens during each of the show's intermission breaks.

Other upcoming productions in the Great American Melodrama's 2023 season include Mummy Dearest (scheduled to open on Thursday, Sept. 14, and run through Friday, Nov. 10), and The Holiday Extravaganza (scheduled to open on Thursday, Nov. 16, and run through Sunday, Dec. 31).

Call (805) 489-2499 or visit americanmelodrama.com for tickets to Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready or more info on the Great American Melodrama and its rotating lineup of shows. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the theater's box office, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission to Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready ranges between $30 and $36, with discounts available for children (ages 12 and under), students (ages 13 to 18), seniors (ages 62 and older), and active and retired military. Δ