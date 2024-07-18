Got a News Tip?
July 18, 2024 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

40 pop culture scholars convene at Cal Poly for Slayage conference 

By
FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF CAL POLY
  FILE PHOTO COURTESY OF CAL POLY

Cal Poly SLO is hosting Slayage, a periodic conference dedicated to the scholarly study of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and other works of popular culture that share similar themes, with events happening July 18 through 21. 

Sponsored by the Association for the Study of Buffy+, the conference will feature presentations from 40 pop culture scholars, including Cal Poly professors Alexia Arani, Ethan Powers, and retired Cal Poly professor Lewis Call. This year marks the conference’s 20th anniversary. The first Slayage event was held in Nashville in 2004.

The full conference program of Cal Poly’s events is available on whedonstudies.tv. Single-day registration is $75, while the full conference registration fee is $260. A majority of the conference sessions will be held in Cal Poly’s Fisher Science Building (building 33). 

Slayage will kick off with a conference reception and trivia event at Poly Canyon Village on Thursday, July 18, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A continental breakfast will be available to registrants of events held on July 19, 20, and 21. Lunches will also be provided for conference attendees on July 19 and 20.


