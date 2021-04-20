SLO County moves to MyTurn for COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups

San Luis Obispo County will retire its COVID-19 vaccine registry and lottery system and start using the state’s MyTurn website
for vaccine sign-ups starting on April 21.
click to enlarge
-
FILE IMAGE COURTESY OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
-
TRANSITION SLO County will begin using the state’s MyTurn website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting April 21.
Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced the change during a COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors on April 20. Borenstein said she’s comfortable transitioning the county to the statewide platform now, since many of the site’s early technical issues have been fixed.
“That [MyTurn] URL has been in place for quite some time—it just hasn’t been live for our county,” Borenstein said. “We basically didn’t want to be the first ones in.”
SLO County will schedule one more week of COVID-19 vaccine appointments through its old registry system before making the transition. Anyone who’s registered at recoverslo.org
before 8 a.m. on April 21 will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment for next week, Borenstein said.
“As of today, people can still go into the system we’ve been using,” she said.
After that, locals will schedule their county vaccine appointments at myturn.ca.gov
. The website is available in several languages and allows users to enter a zip code to find appointments nearby. The site also has links to pharmacies that are using their own websites for vaccine sign-ups.
“You always have the opportunity to call [the SLO County] phone assistance center if you need help,” Borenstein noted.
SLO’s transition to MyTurn means that a lottery will no longer be used to determine local vaccine recipients.
Over the nearly five months that it ran its own system, SLO County administered roughly 127,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots—which is about 70 percent of all the shots given to locals thus far. ∆
—Peter Johnson