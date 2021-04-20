Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

SLO County moves to MyTurn for COVID-19 vaccine sign-ups

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM

San Luis Obispo County will retire its COVID-19 vaccine registry and lottery system and start using the state’s MyTurn website for vaccine sign-ups starting on April 21.

click to enlarge TRANSITION SLO County will begin using the state’s MyTurn website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting April 21. - FILE IMAGE COURTESY OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
  • FILE IMAGE COURTESY OF CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH
  • TRANSITION SLO County will begin using the state’s MyTurn website for COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting April 21.
Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced the change during a COVID-19 update to the Board of Supervisors on April 20. Borenstein said she’s comfortable transitioning the county to the statewide platform now, since many of the site’s early technical issues have been fixed.

“That [MyTurn] URL has been in place for quite some time—it just hasn’t been live for our county,” Borenstein said. “We basically didn’t want to be the first ones in.”

SLO County will schedule one more week of COVID-19 vaccine appointments through its old registry system before making the transition. Anyone who’s registered at recoverslo.org before 8 a.m. on April 21 will have an opportunity to schedule an appointment for next week, Borenstein said.

“As of today, people can still go into the system we’ve been using,” she said.

After that, locals will schedule their county vaccine appointments at myturn.ca.gov. The website is available in several languages and allows users to enter a zip code to find appointments nearby. The site also has links to pharmacies that are using their own websites for vaccine sign-ups.

“You always have the opportunity to call [the SLO County] phone assistance center if you need help,” Borenstein noted.

SLO’s transition to MyTurn means that a lottery will no longer be used to determine local vaccine recipients.



Over the nearly five months that it ran its own system, SLO County administered roughly 127,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots—which is about 70 percent of all the shots given to locals thus far. ∆

—Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Carbajal voices support for housing migrant children at Camp Roberts Read More

  2. Casa of Hope and RISE SLO offer resources for victims of sex trafficking Read More

  3. SLO County DA says Paul Flores raped and murdered Kristin Smart Read More

  4. SLO codifies ban on tents in parks, will regulate shopping carts Read More

  5. Conditional relief: Fewer local businesses are receiving a second PPP loan Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation