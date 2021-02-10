SLO County gets $7.7 million from FEMA for COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Feb. 4 that it’s granting San Luis Obispo County at least $7.7 million to help cover the costs associated with the county running its recently opened COVID-19 vaccinations clinics.
FEMA’s funds will support county clinics at the Paso Robles Event Center, Cuesta College, and Arroyo Grande High School—which are currently the main locations for locals aged 75 and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
SHOTS Gina Whitaker, right, answers questions before getting a COVID-19 vaccine at French Hospital in San Luis Obispo.
According to a FEMA press release, the grant reimburses SLO County for facility costs and personal protective equipment, supplies critical to handling and administering the vaccine, and a public information campaign.
It’s part of a multi-billion-dollar campaign to aid states and localities as they mobilize to vaccinate the population. As of Feb. 9, FEMA had spent $3.15 billion on the effort, according to its website
“We remain committed to helping Americans in their time of need and will continue to work with our partners to stop the spread of this disease,” the FEMA press release read.
SLO County is eligible for up to $15.4 million in relief to cover its clinic costs, pending documentation proving the expenditures.
As of Feb. 5, SLO County had delivered nearly 20,000 first doses of vaccine to residents at the three clinics. Due to a dramatic dip in vaccine supply, the county Public Health Department canceled all of its appointments at the Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande clinics for the week of Feb. 8. Δ
—Peter Johnson