Dignity Health is hosting a virtual discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to address concerns and myths about the COVID-19 vaccine, Dignity Health Central Coast is inviting the community to join a virtual discussion with health experts on Feb. 3 in English and Mixteco.
From 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom, the health care network’s local physicians will address common questions and myths about the coronavirus vaccine, Dignity Health Central Coast spokesperson Sara San Juan said.
VACCINE TALK Dignity Health is hosting a virtual discussion in English and Mixteco about the COVID-19 vaccine in partnership with Herencia Indigena.
“Our purpose is to reach those patient populations that are most at risk. This will help give local individuals a better understanding of the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine when it is offered to them, where they may be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and details about it,” San Juan said.
According to San Luis Obispo County’s coronavirus statistics
, as of Feb. 1, approximately 22.9 percent of the county’s population is Hispanic and Latino, a demographic that makes up about 32.8 percent of the county’s positive COVID-19 cases since March 2020—5,872 cases. Individuals who identify as white account for 68.5 percent of the population and have had 35.4 percent of positive cases since March 2020.
Over the past few months, San Juan said, the community has shared its concerns with Dignity, and the network felt that a virtual event would be a great way for the community to engage with local experts and providers.
“While there are some misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine, Dignity Health Central Coast wants community members to know it is a safe and effective way to protect against the coronavirus and slowing the spread of the virus in our communities,” she said. “This is one of the collaborative approaches we are taking to address questions and concerns among local Spanish-speaking community members.”
Dignity Health is hosting the virtual event in partnership with Herencia Indigena
, and so Herencia Indigena Director Irebid Gilbert—who is part of the Marian Regional Medical Center Mixteco interpreting team—will participate in the discussion alongside Dignity Community Health Manager Patty Herrera.
The hospital is hoping the community members see the “transparency of our local providers while increasing the receptiveness toward the vaccine,” San Juan said.
“Our intention for this informative session is to share myths and facts about COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccination, and the importance of taking preventative measures to protect yourself and their families,” she said. “We want to help our communities understand that there is scientific data to prove the vaccine is safe and effective, and to address any misconceptions or questions they may have about the virus or the vaccine in an accessible, open platform.”
Attendees can submit their questions ahead of the event or ask them during the live event via the chat box feature in Zoom. The virtual event will be held Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.
To register for the free virtual event, visit https://bit.ly/3nyJN4x
—Karen Garcia