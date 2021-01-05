Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

SLO city to host community meeting on 2021-23 budget priorities

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 6:40 PM

As cities everywhere grapple with the economic fallout of COVID-19, San Luis Obispo is slated to host a virtual community meeting on Jan. 14 to hear from residents about where they think the city should focus its budget for the next two years.

The 6 p.m. meeting is “intended to solicit suggestions from residents, community groups, stakeholders, and interested individuals on city goals” in the midst of “unprecedented and challenging times,” according to the city.
click to enlarge PRIORITIES The city of San Luis Obispo is asking for public input on its next two-year financial plan at an upcoming virtual community meeting. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • PRIORITIES The city of San Luis Obispo is asking for public input on its next two-year financial plan at an upcoming virtual community meeting.

It’s intended to kick off a decades-old practice in the city of developing budgets in two-year cycles. Part of the focus in this cycle will be how to spend new sales tax revenue generated by Measure G and how to navigate SLO’s recovery from COVID-19.

“Although we can’t meet in person for this important engagement process, we are excited to bring our community this opportunity to share their priorities virtually,” SLO Finance Director Brigitte Elke said in a Jan. 5 press release.

In addition to announcing the meeting, the city also released the results of a community survey on the budget, which received nearly 1,300 responses. Topping the list of priorities among respondents was homelessness—followed by economic stability, recovery, and resiliency; housing; open space; and downtown vitality.

In survey questions about “other” priorities, Laguna Lake dredging (and park maintenance) proved by far the most popular, followed by “limit growth and development.”

Despite the disruption wreaked by COVID-19, SLO officials report that the city has “maintained a stable financial position into this current fiscal year with its reserve levels and unassigned General Fund balance intact,” according to a Jan. 12 City Council meeting report. ∆
—Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. FDA charges distilleries for producing hand sanitizer, then reverses course amid backlash Read More

  2. SLO County resident turns job loss into a new business venture: The Natural Toolbox in Pismo Read More

  3. SLO County grows COVID-19 vaccine capacity Read More

  4. 2020 Year in Review: Pandemic, unrest, and general messiness Read More

  5. COVID-19 outbreaks continue to rock SLO County Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation