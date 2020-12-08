Got a News Tip?
SLO the virus

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Central Coast Community Energy to host public forums on upcoming enrollment

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 4:12 PM

In January, four San Luis Obispo County cities as well as Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Solvang, and unincorporated Santa Barbara County will switch electricity providers to Central Coast Community Energy (3CE)—a budding regional alternative to PG&E.

Local residents interested in learning more about the transition or asking questions can log onto two 3CE public forums scheduled for Dec. 8 and/or Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
click to enlarge NEW POWER SOURCE More than 100,000 customers in SLO and Santa Barbara County will change electricity providers next month to Central Coast Community Energy. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • NEW POWER SOURCE More than 100,000 customers in SLO and Santa Barbara County will change electricity providers next month to Central Coast Community Energy.

The Dec. 8 forum will be held in English and include introductory remarks from Santa Barbara County 1st District Supervisor Das WIlliams and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. The Dec. 10 event will be held in Spanish, with words from Santa Maria City Councilmember Gloria Soto.

After their comments, 3CE officials will give a presentation “covering 3CE, enrollment, what customers can expect, and a Q&A addressing questions live,” according to a press release.

For the enrolling communities, which include Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach, Pismo Beach, and Paso Robles in SLO County, 3CE will become the default power provider, with an option to opt-out and remain with PG&E. The joining municipalities all voted last year to make the transition.

A public entity, 3CE promises its customers slightly lower electricity rates, a carbon-free portfolio, and community reinvestments—essentially taking charge of power procurement while PG&E continues to maintain infrastructure.

San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay kicked off 3CE’s expansion south of the Santa Cruz-San Benito-Monterey tri-county region in January 2020. By the end of next year, the utility is poised to serve more than 400,000 customers from Santa Cruz to Carpenteria.

“3CE service represents a choice and alternative to receiving electricity service solely from investor-owned utilities,” 3CE’s press release read. “3CE is one of 24 community choice energy agencies serving more than 10 million customers throughout California. … 3CE will now oversee electric generation; how and where electricity is generated as part of its newly approved 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030 goal from new projects which will support an estimated $4 billion of economic development.” ∆
