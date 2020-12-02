Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

SLO County breaks voter turnout record for Nov. 3 election

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 11:42 AM

San Luis Obispo County certified its Nov. 3 election on Nov. 25, announcing a record-high voter turnout and putting several close races to bed.

More than 88 percent of SLO County’s 184,050 registered voters cast ballots this year—both set local records. Nearly 95 percent of voters voted by mail amid the pandemic, which is also a record.
click to enlarge CERTIFIED A record 88 percent of registered voters turned out for the Nov. 3 election in San Luis Obispo County. - FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • FILE PHOTO BY JAYSON MELLOM
  • CERTIFIED A record 88 percent of registered voters turned out for the Nov. 3 election in San Luis Obispo County.

Turnout shattered SLO County’s prior record, set in 2008, by five percentage points.

SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong declared the election “one for the ages” in a Nov. 25 statement.

“With unprecedented circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic, all voters in California were sent vote-by-mail ballots and fundamental changes were made to precinct operations to maintain a safe voting environment across the state,” Gong said. “With much political unrest throughout the nation, this election was among the most divisive and the most closely watched in the modern election era. Yet counties, large and small, performed admirably.”

Several local races and measures went down to wire, staying too close to call for weeks.

In those close races, the final results show that long-time Pismo Beach City Councilmember Erik Howell lost his seat by 0.46 of a percentage point, while incumbent Marcia Guthrie kept hers. In Morro Bay, incumbent Mayor John Headding bested challenger John Weiss by 114 votes. Grover Beach City Council candidate Robert Robert prevailed by 53 votes in a tight race against David Duringer and Fred Buenrostro Jr.

Two local school district bond measures also came down to the last counts. In San Miguel, residents approved a San Miguel Joint Union School District bond by 0.18 percent. Conversely, in the Atascadero Unified School District, voters rejected a bond measure by 0.6 percent. Both needed 55 percent support to pass.

In the final tally for the presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden beat incumbent President Donald Trump in SLO County, 55.3 percent to 42.2 percent.



Both Biden and Trump earned bigger shares of the local vote than candidates Hillary Clinton and Trump did in 2016. In that election, Clinton won 48.9 percent to 40.94 percent, with roughly 10 percent going to third-party or write-in candidates. In 2020, that 10 percent shrunk to less than 3 percent. ∆

—Peter Johnson
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO Hotline for mental health gets a boost from Verdin Marketing Read More

  2. Canceled holiday travel plans got you down? Local food and drink attractions can bring you back up this winter season Read More

  3. Only egregious curfew offenders will face repercussions in SLO County Read More

  4. SLO County mental health specialists share insights on communicating holiday plans with loved ones; residents share their experiences Read More

  5. Gulls at Bayshore Village declared a nuisance, again Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation