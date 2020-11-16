Albertsons, Vons pharmacies ready to administer vaccine when it’s ready

Local Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies are prepared to provide customers with a COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved in the United States.
Albertsons Companies spokesperson Melissa Hill said once the vaccine has been authorized, its pharmacies on the Central Coast will provide the immunization to their respective communities.
PREPARATION Albertson Companies pharmacies, which offered take-home COVID-19 tests, prepare to administer a vaccine for the virus when it's available.
Albertsons Companies is one of several national chains partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination. Others include Walmart Stores Inc., CVS Health Corporation, Rite Aid Corporation, Costco, and Walgreens.
The program enables pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians to provide vaccinations in retail and grocery store pharmacies, covering approximately 60 percent of pharmacies throughout the U.S., the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In a statement, Albertsons Companies Southern California Division President Kevin Curry said the company’s pharmacy teams have been on the front lines throughout the pandemic, offering care and health solutions for their communities. At the beginning of October, the company began offering at-home COVID-19 saliva tests
for customers.
“When a vaccine is ready, our pharmacists will play a critical role in administering this important public health service,” the statement said.
The future vaccine will be provided to customers at no cost.
In the face of increased demand, Hill said that pharmacists have protected a record number of people against influenza this season and can provide immunizations for illnesses such as measles, mumps, rubella, pneumonia, and shingles.
“Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacies will work with the CDC and the states in which they operate to streamline and optimize the delivery of the vaccine by working closely to coordinate, track, and monitor distribution,” she said.
When a vaccine is available customers will find contactless consent forms for the vaccine on the Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions pharmacy app. ∆
—Karen Garcia