SLO County vote centers open Halloween through Election Day

More than 100,000 ballots are already cast in San Luis Obispo County in the Nov. 3 election—about 55 percent of all registered voters—but those who’re still waiting to fulfill their civic duty now have another 23 locations to do so.
On Oct. 31 at 9 a.m., SLO County opened its “vote service centers”—fully staffed facilities where voters can go to vote in-person or drop off ballots. All centers will remain open daily through the end of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
VOTE SLO County has 23 vote service centers open daily through Nov. 3.
Scattered across the county in facilities picked for their size to accommodate social distancing, vote service centers differ from traditional precinct polls in that voters are not assigned to one location based on their residence. A complete list of locations is available at the SLO County Clerk-Recorder website
“Please note that voters can go to any voter service center located throughout the county,” SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said in a press release.
When at a vote service center, voters may drop off their completed mail-in ballots in a drive-by fashion. Or if they want to vote in person, they may surrender their mail-in ballot and fill out a new ballot in a voting booth. Voters who’ve lost their mail-in ballot may also fill out a new ballot if officials determine they haven’t already voted. Unregistered voters may fill out a provisional ballot (same day registration) at a vote services center.
Poll workers and volunteers will be on site to enforce mask mandates and social distancing, and to sanitize equipment and surfaces, officials said. Voters are encouraged to bring their own ballpoint pens and to go before Election Day to avoid longer lines and bigger crowds.
Voter centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, or, if mailed, have a Nov. 3 postmark date. Mail-in ballots postmarked Nov. 3 will be accepted for up to 17 days after Election Day.
In addition to the vote services centers, SLO County will keep its 19 ballot dropbox locations open
, which have been available since early October. ∆
—Peter Johnson