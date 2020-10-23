Santa Barbara Together Fund provides relief for local businesses 

The Santa Barbara Foundation announced an additional cycle of the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program in partnership with Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County's partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation
will support grants of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of the county as they reopen and adapt to operating under COVID-19 public health guidelines.
RELIEF Businesses within the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria may be eligible for $7,500 in grant funds to assist with reopening.
Santa Barbara Better Together Fund board chair and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said many small businesses that “shape the character of our community” are struggling during this time.
“The county of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Foundation want to help these businesses with a local, small business grant program to provide some financial relief during the pandemic,” Hart said in a statement. “Let’s all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely re-open additional businesses at the earliest opportunity.”
The grant funding must be used for items that are necessary to operate safely under current public health guidelines, including but not limited to signage, personal protective equipment, items to accommodate outdoor seating or service.
Rent and utilities may be considered if the need is related to lost income due to the pandemic. The funds may not be used for ineligible expenditures, as described in the Coronavirus Relief Fund Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments updated on June 30, 2020. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 28.
Santa Maria also partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation
to support grants from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses within city limits. The city committed $125,000 to the effort.
This grant program is geared to help businesses as they reopen with public health and safety guidelines in mind. Applications are due by Nov. 2. Grant funds are available until funds have been exhausted. ∆
—Karen Garcia