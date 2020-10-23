Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 23, 2020 News » SLO the virus

Santa Barbara Together Fund provides relief for local businesses 

By
The Santa Barbara Foundation announced an additional cycle of the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund Small Business Grant Program in partnership with Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria.

Santa Barbara County's partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation will support grants of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses located within the unincorporated portions of the county as they reopen and adapt to operating under COVID-19 public health guidelines.

click to enlarge RELIEF Businesses within the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria may be eligible for $7,500 in grant funds to assist with reopening. - IMAGE COURTESY OF SANTA BARBARA FOUNDATION
  • IMAGE COURTESY OF SANTA BARBARA FOUNDATION
  • RELIEF Businesses within the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County and the city of Santa Maria may be eligible for $7,500 in grant funds to assist with reopening.
Santa Barbara Better Together Fund board chair and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said many small businesses that “shape the character of our community” are struggling during this time.

“The county of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Foundation want to help these businesses with a local, small business grant program to provide some financial relief during the pandemic,” Hart said in a statement. “Let’s all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely re-open additional businesses at the earliest opportunity.”

The grant funding must be used for items that are necessary to operate safely under current public health guidelines, including but not limited to signage, personal protective equipment, items to accommodate outdoor seating or service.

Rent and utilities may be considered if the need is related to lost income due to the pandemic. The funds may not be used for ineligible expenditures, as described in the Coronavirus Relief Fund Guidance for State, Territorial, Local and Tribal Governments updated on June 30, 2020. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 28.

Santa Maria also partnered with the Santa Barbara Foundation to support grants from the Santa Barbara Better Together Fund of up to $7,500 per grant to qualifying small businesses within city limits. The city committed $125,000 to the effort.

This grant program is geared to help businesses as they reopen with public health and safety guidelines in mind. Applications are due by Nov. 2. Grant funds are available until funds have been exhausted. ∆



—Karen Garcia
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in SLO the virus

More SLO the virus »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Outgoing SLO councilmember sounds off against city tourism promotion Read More

  2. Struggling performing arts groups call on government leaders for a clear reopening path: 'We need your help' Read More

  3. DA charges six more protesters, Harmon accuses Dow of 'systemic suppression' Read More

  4. Little has changed in the year since the death of a former Cal Poly professor brought to light risks associated with popular blood thinners Read More

  5. SLO County moves to set local campaign donation limits five times above state's Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation