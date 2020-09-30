Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

SLO the virus

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Census Bureau closes Central Coast office despite order to extend to Oct. 31

Posted By on Wed, Sep 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM

Time is running out to complete the 2020 Census. How much time? That’s still up in the air.

As a national legal fight rages over how much longer the once-a-decade survey must remain open, on Sept. 25, the U.S. Census Bureau closed up shop at its Central Coast regional office in Ventura, SLO County Administrative Analyst Kristin Erikkson told New Times.

click to enlarge GET IT DONE The census remains open for self-responses as of Sept. 29—but time is running out. - IMAGE COURTESY OF THE U.S. CENSUS BUREAU
  • IMAGE COURTESY OF THE U.S. CENSUS BUREAU
  • GET IT DONE The census remains open for self-responses as of Sept. 29—but time is running out.
That means few, if any, census workers will be canvassing neighborhoods for residents who haven’t completed the survey.

“We do not have numbers on how many independent census workers are still potentially going door to door,” Erikkson said.

The office closure hits as a federal judge ruled on Sept. 24 that census activities must resume through Oct. 31—a rebuff to the Trump administration, which had attempted to move the deadline up to Sept. 30. That decision is now under appeal. The census determines how many congressional seats each state gets and how federal funding is allocated.

As of Sept. 29, the census remained open for citizens to self-respond—via web, phone, or mail. But that option may end soon. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced on Monday that the census would aim to conclude by Oct. 5.

While the final deadline may be decided in court, Erikkson said that either way, it’s uncertain whether the Census Bureau can continue substantial outreach efforts on the Central Coast now that its office is closed.

“We don’t know how or whether they would be able to stand anything of substance up again. There’s no official statement on what they’re planning on doing,” Erikkson said. “Maybe there will be a few in-person numerators, but we’ll have to rely on the public to take it upon themselves to respond online or by the phone.”∆
—Peter Johnson


Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Latest in SLO the virus

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Petitioners duel over possible reopening of Oceano Dunes Read More

  2. Morro Bay extends utility discount program through next June Read More

  3. Family Service Agency to provide health support for Santa Barbara County farmworkers Read More

  4. State bans sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in stores Read More

  5. Schools across the Central Coast are working to keep homeless students engaged in virtual learning Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation